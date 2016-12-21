St. Louis Police Union Endorses Alderwoman Krewson for Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Police Officers Association endorses Alderwoman Lyda Krewson for mayor, saying she’s “receptive” to the need for money for raises and to hire more police.

The police union says it would cost $12 million a year to give police the raises they need, and to hire the 100 officers the department is now short.

Association Business Manager Jeff Roorda says no candidate in the race — not even Krewson — has identified where that money would come from.

“I can tell you that the conversations have been ongoing and frequent with Lyda’s campaign about the different possibilities, whether it’s sales tax, personal property tax, or some other fee increase, some other combination of those things,” he says.

Roorda says it doesn’t make much sense trying to fund a soccer stadium for downtown if crime is so bad people are afraid to go downtown and see the games.

“If the soccer stadium is going to be successful, people have to feel safe in coming downtown, or you’re not going to fill those seats,” he says.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook