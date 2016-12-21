The Best and Worst Foods to Eat at Christmas Parties

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Is it possible to eat healthy during the holidays? A local dietician says it is.

There you are — standing at the start of the big buffet line at the holiday party. What foods should you choose and which should you avoid?

“At the top of the list – the best-choice foods would be fatty fish like salmon and herring,” Saint Louis University dietician Whitney Linsenmeyer says, “which are high in Omega-3s, fatty acids – very good for heart health in particular.”

Linsenmeyer says turkey, chicken breast, tuna, halibut, shrimp and oysters are good, too.

“More concerning would be the fattier cuts of pork and beef” like prime rib and brisket. “Also pork that is cured, like ham,” she says.

At the very bottom? Swedish meatballs and pigs in a blanket.

But if you must – remember all things in moderation.

