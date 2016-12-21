Voter Fraud Investigation Turned Over to Feds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A voter fraud investigation of the August primary race for the state house seat held by Penny Hubbard is being turned over to the feds.

U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan says at the request of the circuit attorney, his office will be reviewing the case for any possible criminal wrongdoing.

“Something that really tickle our interest, where we see a federal interest, would be if absentee ballots are being voted in somebody’s name, but individual didn’t actually vote,” Callahan says.

Outgoing Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce says her investigation uncovered what she calls “important evidence,” but she declined to elaborate. A circuit court judge ordered a re-do of the election, resulting in a win by challenger Bruce Franks.

