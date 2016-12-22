Missing 5-Month-Old Found Safe – Days Ago

NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOX) — UPDATE 6:06 p.m. — A child that had been missing since Monday has been found safe — but she was found safe days ago, days before an Endangered Person Advisory and subsequent AMBER Alert were issued.

Eden Brooke Hawthorne was dropped off at an undisclosed residence, police won’t say who alerted authorities. Hawthorne is being evaluated at a local hospital. The minivan, police say, was stolen — they’re still trying to figure out the circumstances behind that, it’s unclear if the van belonged to one of the people with the baby’s mother — or if it was stolen from the Church’s Chicken parking lot.

The baby was dropped off at that home a few days ago. Police notified the Missouri Division of Family Services. So far, the mother is cooperating with the investigation — there’s still no word on what led up to the incident where Hawthorne was taken.

EARLIER STORY:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Eden Brooke Hawthorne.

The child was last seen on Dec. 19 about 8 p.m. with her mother, three men and another woman traveling in a minivan.

Police say the mother and one of the men got out of the van and went inside a Church’s Chicken on Natural Bridge Road. The child stayed behind in the vehicle with the remaining occupants, who left the scene with the child still inside the van.

Eden Brooke Hawthorne is described as a 5-month-old white female with blonde hair. The minivan is described as a 2006 dark grey Chrysler Town and Country with a possible Missouri license plate of PN4R7B.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook