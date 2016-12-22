Crime Rate Increases 21 Percent in The Hill Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What is known as traditionally one of the safest corners of St. Louis, has seen a double-digit jump in crime this year.

Total crime in The Hill neighborhood was up 21 percent in the latest figures available through November. The figures included nine armed robberies, 50 car break-ins and 23 cars stolen.

A couple, who asked to remain anonymous, showed KMOX’s Kevin Killeen their new shotgun and explained is for home protection. This follows after the husband was attacked by a man trying to steal his pickup truck parked in front of his house.

The husband says he managed to get one of the suspects to the ground. The other suspect got out of the car and began beating him in the back of the head, forcing him to release his partner. Shots were apparently fired, because the dogs were headed towards the vehicle.

No one was reported injured.

“We, as a neighborhood, just have to be more vigilant,” the husband says. “We have to look after each other and just be aware that we’re not that little protected on-claw that The Hill used to be.”

Some residents are blaming the crime on outsiders detouring through the area, because the Kingshighway bridge has been closed for repair this year.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook