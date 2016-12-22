Dear Santa, Here’s What the KMOX Staff Wants for Christmas

We asked our KMOX personalities if they could have anything, what would they ask Santa for for Christmas — and they didn’t hold back.

Mark Reardon

My wife to be living in the same city as me??

I have an Amazon Echo—I just haven’t set it up.

The true answer though: I really want a drone. A really cool one–not a cheap one. Want to fly it and take awesome video.

Jon Grayson

What else? A guitar. Specifically a Gibson ES-335 Government Series. They’re made with wood confiscated from Gibson in a raid by federal agents in 2011 that then had to be given back to the company once all the charges against them were dropped. Gibson calls the rosewood on the fretboards a symbol of their “quest for freedom.”

Brian Kelly

Does a Blues Stanley Cup count? If not, how ’bout a 4K TV and sound system that shakes the house.

Carol Daniel

For Christmas, I’d love to give my son a new/used Jeep Wrangler! I’d also love to remodel my master bathroom including a claw foot tub and heated floors, and if Santa has extra room in his sleigh, I’d love new flooring in my bedroom and office. And for a stocking stuffer, how about a gift card for one of those meal prep companies like Hello Fresh!

Ok, that’s all Santa. I’ve been mostly good this year, so I hope that helps.

Tom Ackerman

A center fielder who can bat leadoff.

Also…I’d like to upgrade my audio/video at home. New TV, Sonos speaker system

Chris Hrabe

I want to overhaul my golf game. New equipment from a local dealer and lessons from a pro in the STL area. It’s finally time to overhaul my game and take it more seriously! Maybe this is the year I become a single digit handicap!

Charlie Brennan

17 female long dark coats, seriously.

Debbie Monterrey

I want a Blues throwback jersey and more time to read books.

Mike Kelly

I would like the new iPhone that will hopefully not drop calls.

John Hancock

I want clients…

Michael Calhoun

I want a Sing and Shock… A shocking way to wake up. The alarm clock with an electrified snooze button. Gadget gives small shock of under one volt through the snooze button.