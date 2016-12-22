John Deere to Pay $275K in Whistleblower Settlement

Associated Press December 22, 2016 10:01 PM
Filed Under: Employees, facility, federal court, former, Illinois, john deere, lawsuit, whistleblower

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) – Officials at the U.S. Department of Labor say agricultural manufacturer John Deere has agreed to pay a former employee $275,000 to settle allegations in a whistleblower lawsuit.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed last year in federal court in central Illinois under the anti-retaliation provision of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

The lawsuit claimed a pipefitter was fired from Deere’s Moline facility in 2012 after reporting unsafe working conditions and the company’s failure to correct one of safety problems.

Deere did not admit liability in the case, but the company has agreed to pay the former employee back wages and damages.

The government did not release the pipefitter’s name and it was blacked out in the settlement agreement released publicly.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia