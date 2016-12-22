Metro East Couples to Split Thousands in American Legion Winnings

December 22, 2016 2:38 PM
Filed Under: American Legion Post 110, lottery, metro east, Ron Beckmann

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Someone finally won American Legion Post 110’s “Queen of Hearts” drawing Wednesday night, and now four Metro East couples will split $377,000.

Raffle tickets are sold weekly, and the selected ticket holder has to guess which card in the deck is a Queen of Hearts — there were only five cards left this week.

Ron Beckmann, of Breese, Illinois, who owns a heating and cooling company, says he will split the winnings with three other couples who bought tickets with him and his wife.

The American Legion Post keeps 20 percent of the total prize.

