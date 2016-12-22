Paul Stastny Is Hurt, Placed On IR

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Blues will be missing center Paul Stastny, as 2016 winds down.
The team placed the 30-year-old on injured reserve, Thursday, with an upper-body injury suffered in the previous game.
The Blues called up forward Wade Megan from AHL affiliate Chicago to take Stastny’s place on the roster. He will be making his NHL debut.
Stastny has 17 points for St. Louis in 34 games for St. Louis this season, his 11th in the NHL.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)