Tips: Protecting Yourself Against Germs While Traveling Over the Holidays

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Are you one of the thousands of St. Louisians heading to the airport over the next few days to visit family and friends for the holidays?

KMOX Health Editor Fred Bodimer has some tips on the best ways to avoid bringing germs along with the presents.

Saint Louis University microbiologist Donna DuBerg says travelers will definitely come across a lot of dirty surfaces filled with germs and bacteria while traveling by car, bus, train or plane.

There are hundreds of thousands of bacteria and viruses that live on those surfaces, she says – some up to three days.

DuBerg says first, be selective about your seat on a plane.

The air circulating up and down the aisle – and the germs in that air – contribute to there being more exposure to germs in an aisle seat than if you sit closer to the window or in the middle seat.

“So if you have an option, try not to sit on the aisle seats,” she says.

And no surprise here, be careful what you touch — especially in the bathroom.

“Wipe your hands with a paper towel and you can use that paper towel to open the door to leave … the toilet flush(er) and the back of the door on planes are the dirtiest places on the plane – even a little dirtier than tray tables.”

DuBerg says try to take hand sanitizer with you wherever you go, bring your own pillow or pillow case, and remember to wash your hands thoroughly.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook