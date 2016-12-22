Wood River Council Passes Pot Ordinance

December 22, 2016 9:38 PM
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOX) – Wood River council members have passed a new cannabis ordinance.

In a unanimous vote on Monday, council members decided to make the possession of small amounts of pot an ordinance violation instead of a criminal offense. Mayor Frank Akers said the city’s fine for violating the new ordinance could cost between $100 and $200 for 10 grams of pot or less.

“It won’t appear on their criminal record,” Akers said of the terms and conditions. “It will be more like a traffic ticket.”

Earlier this year, the state of Illinois passed legislation that decriminalized small, recreational amounts of pot. Some municipalities in the state already treated pot as an ordinance violation before the new law went into effect.

