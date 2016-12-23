Billikens Now 4-8 After Loss To Winthrop

December 23, 2016 3:12 AM
Filed Under: Saint Louis Billikens, Winthrop

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 16 points and Winthrop turned a nine-point halftime lead into a 66-55 win over Saint Louis on Thursday night.

Winthrop struggled shooting from the field but connected in 21 of 29 from the free throw line to secure the victory, its season-best fourth straight.

The Eagles were 20 of 53 (37.7 percent) from the field, including 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from distance.

Saint Louis shot 33.9 percent from the field (19 of 56), including 7 of 26 from beyond the arc. But the Billikens attempted just 17 free throws, making 10.

Johnson was just 4 of 13 from the field for Winthrop (8-3), but was 7 of 10 from the line. Xavier Cooks finished with nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds, 13 off the defensive glass, for the Eagles.

Davell Roby hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Saint Louis (4-8).

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia