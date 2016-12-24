Christmas Eve Fire Claims One Life

December 24, 2016 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Christmas Eve, fatality, fire, Minerva, St. Louis Fire Department

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) One person has died in a fire on the City’s Northside. The fire broken out in the three-story residence in the 5-thousand-block of Minerva.

Saint Louis Fire Department reports when they arrived, heavy fire was visible from the rear of the building. The fire started before one Christmas Eve afternoon.

Fire Captain Garon Mosby tells KMOX the victim’s oxygen tank exploded and the room was engulfed in flames very quickly. Garon says firefighters arrived about 2 minutes after they were called.

The age of the person who died is not known.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia