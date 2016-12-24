Christmas Eve Fire Claims One Life

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) One person has died in a fire on the City’s Northside. The fire broken out in the three-story residence in the 5-thousand-block of Minerva.
Saint Louis Fire Department reports when they arrived, heavy fire was visible from the rear of the building. The fire started before one Christmas Eve afternoon.
Fire Captain Garon Mosby tells KMOX the victim’s oxygen tank exploded and the room was engulfed in flames very quickly. Garon says firefighters arrived about 2 minutes after they were called.
The age of the person who died is not known.
