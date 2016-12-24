TIAM Christmas Eve 2016!

Merry Christmas! We hope this holiday season finds you with the ones you love and we appreciate you allowing us to be a part of it!

One of the great things about the holidays in St. Louis are the many great attractions, including “Wild Lights” at the St. Louis Zoo. Zoo spokeswoman Susan Gallagher tells us all about the here. To find out more, you can go to the zoo website here.

This is one of the busiest times of the year at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. Spokeswoman Kristen Linton has some great advice for those of you flying out, or welcoming those who are flying in, right here. To get the latest from Lambert, including flight status, click here.

The new movie “La La Land” is NOT about the Rams futile return to Los Angeles, but is the first new musical movie in years. Harry Hamm has seen it and gives us his take here.

And now to the birthdays. You could say Brian messed up, but he’ll tell you he was just giving you time to send cards or presents. The birthdays we celebrated today, are actually for next Saturday! Oops. So get a head start and click here.

Thanks again for joining us on this Christmas Eve. Have a wonderful day and the best Christmas ever!

Maria and Brian

