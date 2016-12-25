Endangered Silver Advisory Issued

Maryland Heights, MO (KMOX)
State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Maryland Heights Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 11918 Glenridge Drive, Maryland Heights, MO at unknown time on 12/25/2016.
The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:
Elsie Marie Grubbs, a white, female, age 80, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 80 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing. Unique characteristics: wears glasses
Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Early onset of Dementia and High Blood Pressure
Vehicle Information:
Light Blue 2009 Chrysler 300 bearing Missouri, CA6A8V last seen at 11918 Glenridge Drive in an unknown direction of travel.
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:
Grubbs left her residence at an unknown time on 12/25/2016 and has not been heard from since. Grubbs recently lost a significant amount of weight which causes her general weakness. She has not taken her medication for two days.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.