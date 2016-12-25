Endangered Silver Advisory Issued

December 25, 2016 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Elsie Grubbs, Endangered Silver Advisory, Maryland Heights Missouri

elsie grubbs car Endangered Silver Advisory Issued

Maryland Heights, MO (KMOX)

State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Maryland Heights Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 11918 Glenridge Drive, Maryland Heights, MO at unknown time on 12/25/2016.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Elsie Marie Grubbs, a white, female, age 80, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 80 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing. Unique characteristics: wears glasses

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Early onset of Dementia and High Blood Pressure

Vehicle Information:

Light Blue 2009 Chrysler 300 bearing Missouri, CA6A8V last seen at 11918 Glenridge Drive in an unknown direction of travel.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Grubbs left her residence at an unknown time on 12/25/2016 and has not been heard from since. Grubbs recently lost a significant amount of weight which causes her general weakness. She has not taken her medication for two days.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia