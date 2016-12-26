Christmas Tree Recycling Begins in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis city residents can recycle their real Christmas trees by dropping them off at one of three parks.
The city will be using the trees to ground into mulch that residents can take home for free.
Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:
Forest Park, in the Lower Muny parking lot
O’Fallon Park at picnic ground number 4
Carondelet Park near the recycling containers.
Trees will be accepted at these locations until January 13.
