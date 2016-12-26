Fire Death In Brighton

December 26, 2016 9:42 AM
BRIGHTON, Ill. (AP)- An autopsy has been scheduled for an 83-year-old man found dead Christmas morning after a fire broke out in his southwestern Illinois garage.

The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Thomas J. Vernatti of Brighton. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2iajoeR ) an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Authorities say Vernatti lived alone at the address.

Firefighters and police were called around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to investigate the fire.

