Fire Death In Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ill. (AP)- An autopsy has been scheduled for an 83-year-old man found dead Christmas morning after a fire broke out in his southwestern Illinois garage.
The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Thomas J. Vernatti of Brighton. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2iajoeR ) an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Authorities say Vernatti lived alone at the address.
Firefighters and police were called around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted to investigate the fire.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)