Power Outage in Parts of St. Louis City, County

Updated at 8:33 a.m. on December 26, 2016
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren Missouri reports that more than 300 people throughout south St. Louis city and north St. Louis County are without power Monday morning. This is due to several large lines being down because of early morning storms that moved through the St. Louis region.
The outage is mostly concentrated in the St. Louis Hill neighborhood. A transformer on Macklind Avenue was damaged, causing much of the outages in the south St. Louis area.
Ameren crews are out working to restore power. There is no word on how soon that power will be restored.
