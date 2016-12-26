Week 16 Team Grades: Chiefs Eliminate Defending Super Bowl Champs From Playoffs

by Cedric Williams

Kansas City clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs before their matchup against the Denver Broncos began. However, defeating the Broncos in a convincing fashion at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas night also kept the team in contention for the AFC West crown and possibly hosting a home playoff game.

Offense: A

The Kansas City offense took over the game right from the start, going 77 yards on seven plays on its first possession to jump right on top of the struggling Denver club. From there, the Chiefs never let up. The team put up 484 total yards on last year’s best defensive team in football.

Quarterback Alex Smith led the way for the Chiefs, with 244 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown. Speedy Tyreek Hill did his thing once again, as he broke free for a 70-yard touchdown for K.C.’s second score of the night. While teammate Travis Kelce essentially put the game away with an 80-yard catch and run of his own that gave the Chiefs a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.

Defense: A

The Kansas City defense never gave Denver any real hope of getting back into the game. Sure the Broncos had three more quarters of ball to try to make something happen, but the Chiefs’ defense would not allow for it.

Kansas City harassed Denver’s QB Trevor Siemian into one of his worst nights of the year, as he finished with 17 completions on 43 attempts for just 183 yards and a 43.1 passer rating.

Special Teams: B+

Kicker Cairo Santos missed two of the seven kicks that he attempted against the Broncos. One of those kicks was a 39 yard field goal midway through the second quarter, which could’ve become a problem if Denver had found a way to get back into the game. However, Santos was able to atone for that miss by making a 39 yarder in the fourth quarter that gave the Chiefs a 24-10 lead.

Coaching: A

The offensive and defensive game plans were sound, and the Chiefs’ players were clearly ready to play. There’s no question the coaches did a magnificent job getting ready for Sunday night.

Perhaps the most exciting coaching move of the night came when head coach Andy Reid allowed 346-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe to get in the game and run one play as the Chiefs’ quarterback. Poe became the heaviest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass, after he fooled the Broncos by pretending to run the ball, then stopped and tossed a jump pass to teammate Demetrius Harris for a touchdown that sent all of Arrowhead into a frenzy.

Next Up: The Chiefs will close out the regular season with a road matchup against the San Diego Chargers.