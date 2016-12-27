Could Weather be Problematic for Winter Classic?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The preference is cold weather for the Winter Classic – in the 20s – but that might not be the case come Monday.

The weather forecast for the Winter Classic includes showers and temperatures in the lower 50s for the big game, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore.

On Total Information AM Overtime Tuesday morning, DeVore said he’s concerned about what effect rain and temperatures in the mid-50s might have on the ice.

How would rain affect the ice rink at Busch Stadium? NHL VP for Facility Operations Dan Craig says temperatures are key, too. His temperature comfort zone is 55 degrees.

“We’ll handle anything at 55 degrees, with the direct sunlight at any temperature, and rain – minimal,” he says. “I can freeze rain, as long as we don’t have a downpour.”

The good news: It’s still early, and the forecast could change. Any rain could also miss gametime.

Once the Winter Classic is over, DeVore says we’ll likely see some winter weather.

“After the game on Monday, I think there is a big cold push as we get into the rest of next week, so we could be talking about just a day or two after, having some snow or snow showers in the forecast here for St. Louis,” DeVore says.

