Dispute Settled Over Degree Offerings From Missouri Schools

Associated Press December 27, 2016 7:31 PM
Filed Under: colleges, degrees, higher education, institutions, lawmakers, Missouri, Missouri State University, program, universities, University of Missouri system

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A recent report by a Missouri task force says the state’s public universities and community colleges should not stray from the types of degrees their institutions can grant unless they have a good reason to do so.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri lawmakers asked the task force, made up of 16 state higher education leaders, to address the issue after a dispute between the University of Missouri System and Missouri State University.

Missouri State officials were hoping to change a statute that controls which doctoral programs the Springfield university can grant and prohibits it from offering professional degrees, including medical and law.

The report says research and professional degrees are exclusively the role of the four University of Missouri schools and that 12 community colleges should stick to granting associate degrees and certificates.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia