Don’t Take a Holiday Break From Your Finances

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Christmas is over and in just a few weeks, the bills will begin arriving.

Missouri has the 25th-highest credit card debt burden in the U.S., according to a new CreditCards.com report.

Senior industry analyst Matt Schulz tells KMOX News number one in the new year should be paying off those balances.

“You absolutely, positively have to pay more than the minimum,” Schulz says. “Becuase if you only pay the minimum that interest starts to build up faster than you might imagine and that’s when people get in real trouble.”

Missouri is No. 33 in the nation in average credit card debt and has the 31st-highest median income.

Comparing Missouri to Illinois states, he says Illinoisans have higher credit card debt, but Missourians have a lower income to go toward paying theirs off.

The study found dedicating 15 percent of income to credit card bills would have the average Missouri resident getting out of debt in 16 months and paying about 560 dollars in interest.



