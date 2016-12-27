Ice Skate Under The Arch as Winterfest Opens

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Wouldn’t it be fun to go ice skating, outdoors, downtown, with the Gateway Arch as a backdrop? Starting Tuesday, you can do that when Winterfest at the Arch opens.

The St. Louis Blues and CityArchRiver Foundation have teamed up to bring an ice rink to the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

Ryan McClure of CityArchRiver says the main attraction is a ice skating rink in Luther Ely Smith Square. Which actually isn’t real ice.

You can use regular ice skates on the plastic surface and it stays exactly the same no matter if it’s 10 or 60 degrees outside.

The 46 by 92 foot rink which will remain open thru January 8th. Here is the list of events for Opening Day:

11:00am Ice Rink Opens

1:00pm Opening ceremony and puck drop, appearances by Blues players Joel Edmundson and Ty Rattie, autographs, Winter Classic ticket drawing, skating, photo opportunities with St. Louis Blues mascot Louie.

2:00pm Skating and meet and greet with Louie.

5:00pm Appearances by Blues alumni, autographs and Winter Classic Alumni game ticket give-away.

5:30 – 8:00pm Winterfest at the Arch ice rink will remain open for skating with music and food trucks.

And there’s a lot more to do than just skating at the Winterfest including a family friendly new year’s eve event and a new year’s day street hockey tournament.

You can find events and times on the website, here.



