Lake St. Louis Police Warn Residents of Vehicle, Garage Thefts

LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Over the last month – reports of thefts from vehicles and garages have plagued the St. Charles County community of Lake St Louis.
Police there say they have started an investigation and are encouraging residents to store valuables out of view and to keep their garage doors closed and locked overnight.
Several of the reports include theft of firearms. Police say small vehicular gun safes are a good way to prevent theft, but they still encourage removing guns from unoccupied vehicles.
