New Year Brings New Way to Report Crime to CrimeStoppers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Officials with CrimeStoppers are trumpeting a new method they will soon have for reporting tips on crimes.
Lisa Pisciotta — who heads CrimeStoppers for St. Louis city police — says it comes in the form of a free mobile app available for iPhones and Androids.
“Our previous app was fine, but our texting line was $6,000 a year,” Pisciotta says, “and it limited anybody texting us to a certain amount of characters, such as they do with Twitter.”
CrimeStoppers’ previous free “Tip Submit” phone app and texting line will go offline as of this Saturday, New Year’s Eve, to be replaced by a P3 mobile app, also free of charge.
Tips can still be submitted through CrimeStoppers’ hotline and webpage.
