Police: Drunken Man Struck Sister With His Car

Associated Press December 27, 2016 5:23 PM
Filed Under: assault, drunk driving

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis man is accused of striking his younger sister with his car after getting drunk.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 53-year-old man and his 39-year-old sister were drinking together Monday night when he became irate and assaulted her.

Police say the man left in a vehicle, returned, and struck his sister with the car.

The woman is hospitalized in critical condition. The brother was arrested but formal charges have not been filed.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia