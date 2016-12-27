Saint Louis Zoo’s ‘Raja’ Celebrated 24th Birthday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis Zoo has a party planned Tuesday, for ‘Raja’ it’s 24-year-old Asian elephant.
The party begins at 11 a.m. and will feature a giant birthday card for all zoo visitors to sign for him.
Raja became a star attraction following his birth at the zoo in 1992. The five-ton elephant has since fathered four children.
His daughters are Maliha, born on August 2, 2006; Jade, born February 25, 2007; Kenzi, born on June 24, 2011; and Priya born May 22, 2013.
