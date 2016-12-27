Schlafly Brewery Celebrates 25 Years of Business

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The brick building in downtown St. Louis was abandoned and even used to depict urban ruin in ‘Escape From New York just 30 years ago. Now, it is a celebrating 25 years of success as Schlafly Brewery.

The St. Louis-based beer maker was one of only 312 breweries in the US in 1991, but a quarter-century later, it’s one of more than five thousand.

Ambassador brewer Stephen Hale’s first day of work for Schlafly was just two days before they officially opened. He says the pale ale is still St. Louis’ favorite, but they are working on what’s next.

“We don’t plan to be left behind,” Hale says. “We not only will continue to innovate with new beer styles that consumers find interesting: barrel aged, sour beers, you name it we like to think we are also at the forefront. But at the same time, we do not lose sight of our classic styles.”

Hale says Schlafly is proud to have helped revitalize two local zip codes, with the Tap Room downtown and the Bottleworks in Maplewood.



