Suspect in Save-A-Lot Shooting Turns Himself In

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A suspect wanted for a homicide on December 19th in North St Louis has turned himself in.
The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued warrants for First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action against 27-year-old Lamarkis Cowan of the 5200 block of Highland.
Police say the two had an altercation inside of Save-A-Lot located at the 8900 block of Riverview. Cowan then shot the victim several times.
The victim ran out of the store and collapsed on the parking lot where he was pronounced deceased.
The judge has ordered a $1 million cash-only bond.
