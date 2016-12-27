Suspects Charged in Downtown Christmas Eve Armed Robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis-area woman is living in fear since she was attacked on the parking lot of her downtown church, late Christmas Eve night.

According to the Post-Dispatch, 20-year-old William Nelson of the 1000 block of North 17th Street and 20-year-old Tavion Regans of the 1500 block of Biddle face several charges – including first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

A woman named “Suge” was leaving Christ Church Cathedral in downtown St. Louis after the late night service Saturday, when she was attacked. She says just as she was closing her car door, a man walked up to the car and demanded that she get out.

“To be robbed and carjacked in the church parking lot, it makes you feel like you aren’t safe anywhere,” Suge says.

KMOX’s Charlie Brennan found some contents of the woman’s purse and car scattered across a north St. Louis parking lot on Christmas Day.

This stuff discovered on a Hodiamont parking lot Christmas Day was connected to a crime. More at 9. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/0UQTMk3Tg7 — Charlie Brennan (@charliekmox) December 27, 2016

She says she has gotten little sleep since the robbery, and has been unable to enjoy unwrapping holiday gifts. However, relatives such as her sister have reminded her how close she came to possibly being killed.

“She called on the phone and said, ‘You know. I realized that we could be planning your funeral…'” Suge says. “‘But you know that’s just how it affected everybody.'”

Both Suge and Charlie Brennan say St. Louis Police have been great to work with on the case. Brennan asks his listeners to help her in any way they can.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook