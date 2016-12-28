A-Rod’s Daughter Bat Flips Better Than He Does

Alex Rodriguez’s daughter is joining the ‘Lets Make Baseball Fun Again’ movement with the likes of Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and the late José Fernández. The free agent slugger shared a video on Twitter of his daughter showing off a great impression of the old man.
You may want to say ‘like father, like daughter.’ But by proof of the below video, A-Rod was more of a bat ‘dropper’ or ‘light tosser’ than a true bat ‘flipper.’
Either way, a lot of swag has been passed on to Ella.
