Blues Activate Forward Paul Stastny From Injured Reserve

December 28, 2016 12:33 PM
BLUES (Dec. 28, 2016) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have activated forward Paul Stastny from injured reserve. Stastny missed one game after suffering an upper-body injury in the Blues’ 3-2 overtime win in Dallas on Dec. 20.

Stastny, 31, has dressed in 34 games with the Blues this season, logging 17 points, including seven goals and 10 assists. The 6’0, 205-pound forward is currently in his third season with the Blues and his 11th NHL season overall. The St. Louis native has collected 570 points (193 goals, 377 assists) and 352 penalty minutes across 710 career NHL regular season games.

