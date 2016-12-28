Bridgeton Resident Claims Conflict of Interest in EPA Testing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Environmental Protection Agency is testing homes for potential radiation in North St. Louis County but some residents say they are not happy with how it’s being handled.
Dawn Chapman says residents in Bridgeton’s Spanish Village neighborhood were not given a warning about the testing.
Then, Chapman says, there’s a conflict of interest because a company being used has other business with Republic Services. Last month, multiple Bridgeton residents filed suit against Republic Services and other companies, claiming sampling conducted at their home found high levels of radioactive material.
The EPA says it’s testing a select number of homes for alpha, beta and gamma radiation. It will notify the homeowners and public once it’s reviewed all of it’s data.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)