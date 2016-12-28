Creve Coeur Police Take Over St. Monica Fire Investigation

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOX) — Investigation into a fire that destroyed a church’s nativity scene and caused heavy smoke damage to the building has been turned over to Creve Coeur police.
Asst. Fire Marshall Jerry McQueen says it started at St. Monica Catholic Church around 5:45 Tuesday night.
“At that time our crews made entry,” McQueen tells KMOX. “We went in and attacked it, knocked it down in about 20-30 seconds.”
McQueen says several things were “out of place” in the sanctuary – he wouldn’t specify further – but that’s when police took over.
No one was injured. It’s unclear exactly how much damage was caused beyond the nativity scene.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)