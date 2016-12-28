December 26, 2016 – Chiefs Kingdom

The Chiefs rout the Broncos 33-10 and travel to San Diego on Sunday to end the regular season against the Chargers. Mitch Holtus hosts the Chiefs Kingdom.
December 26, 2016 – Chiefs KingdomDecember 28, 2016 4:24 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates after passing for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)