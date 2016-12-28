December 26, 2016 – Chiefs Kingdom

December 28, 2016 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Chiefs, chiefs kingdom, Kansas City Chiefs, Mitch Holtus

The Chiefs rout the Broncos 33-10 and travel to San Diego on Sunday to end the regular season against the Chargers. Mitch Holtus hosts the Chiefs Kingdom.

