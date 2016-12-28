Did The Rams Know They Were Leaving STL in 2012?

December 28, 2016 8:19 PM
Filed Under: football, Los Angeles, Move, NFL, rams, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher says he knew in 2012 that the team was moving to Los Angeles.

KMOX asked attorney Brad Young of Harris, Dowell & Fisher if St. Louis was negotiating in “bad faith” when trying to build a new stadium.

“If we were talking about traditional contract law, the answer to that would be very clear – Yes,” Young says. “If there’s an intent to defraud within negotiations and evidence of that, then that would absolutely be a cause of action here to go against the Rams.”

He adds that in this case, it is more about the interpretation of the NFL rules as opposed to strict contract negotiations.

However, he believes several lawsuits filed by PSL holders should favor those fans who were promised the team would stay here.

