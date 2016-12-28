Ezekiel Elliott Shoots Spit Balls at QB Until He Gets Candy

December 28, 2016 3:30 PM
Ezekiel Elliott is running through the entire NFL right now, and he’s having more fun than anyone while he does it.

Wednesday, he was giving his quarterback Dak Prescott a little trouble during an interview. But Prescott knew the perfect thing to shut it down:

We also learned of Elliott’s specific loves and hates in the sweet department, thanks to a previous video posted by the Cowboys on Twitter:

But did you hear that reporter rat Zeke out? Come on man, have some integrity.

And remember former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch’s deal with Skittles? Play your cards right Zeke and you’re on your way to a lucrative sponsorship deal of your own.

