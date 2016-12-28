Illinois Unable to Pay $2.5M to Exonerated Ex-Inmates Due to Budget Woes

December 28, 2016 7:59 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The state’s budget impasse has put a hold on payments to former Illinois inmates who’ve been exonerated of crimes.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports, 14 men are owed a total of $2.5 million as compensation for the years they served in prison before they received certificates of innocence from the state. The payments range from $5,000 to $220,732.

But the claims weren’t approved as part of a short-term budget that expires Friday.

John Hanlon, director of the Illinois Innocence Project, says the money is a recognition that the state wrongfully kept the men in prison. The payments are based on the length of time in prison. The maximum is $220,732.

