Semi-Truck Fire Shuts Down Chain of Rocks Bridge

ILLINOIS (KMOX) updated at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday – Both directions of Chain of Rocks Bridge has opened for 1-270 drivers. The bridge over the Mississippi River was closed for about an hour during rush hour traffic when a tractor-trailer caught fire, Wednesday.

Illinois State Police in Collinsville posted photos of the scene to its Facebook page Wednesday morning:

The driver of the semi-truck did escape and was being treated by first responders, police report.

A couple more views of the burned out semi trailer on the 270 River bridge… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/idLh8BkOKY — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) December 28, 2016

The bridge was completely closed for about an hour during rush hour traffic Wednesday due to a tractor-trailer which caught fire in the west-bound lanes. Most of the bridge is still blocked.

See our previous reporting below:

A massive semi-truck fire at I-270 westbound near the Chain of Rocks Bridge is causing a traffic nightmare Wednesday morning.

The semi-truck fire is causing a backup on I-270. The Chain of Rocks bridge is shutdown in both directions. Drivers in the eastbound I-270 lanes are being asked to seek alternate routes. The ramp from eastbound I-270 and Lilac has also been shutdown.

It looks like this semi has caught fire now. WB 270

Closed at the Chain of Rocks Bridge… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/fLz5UbKFJD — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) December 28, 2016

This fire is intensifying. At least one pumper said they're out of water. The 270 River bridge is now closed both WB and EB… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/S37taLGXZ1 — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) December 28, 2016

The accident was first reported just before 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Our Rodger Brand says traffic has been backed up to Route 203 in Illinois due to the tractor-trailer fire. However, there are no reports of problems on the Interstate -55, -70 and -64 bridges into Missouri.

No injuries have been reported and crews are currently working on the scene. This story will update.

