KMOX’s Most-Read Stories of 2016

What were KMOX listeners and users most interested in reading this year? It turns out to be a potpourri of items, including politics and the election, the 2016 Summer Olympics, and a suspicious light seen flashing above the Arch.

Take a look back at our most-read stories of the year below:

1. Longtime Conservative Icon Phyllis Schlafly Dies at 92 — Phyllis Schlafly, one of the most iconic and recognizable leaders in America’s conservative movement for many decades, has died.

Schlafly founded the Eagle Forum in 1972, a pro-family conservative group focusing heavily on social issues — it has about 80,000 members and, as of this week, Schlafly was still president.

2. Unexplained Light Flashes Above Arch Tuesday Morning — Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park is known as the spot to get one of the best views of the Gateway Arch and St. Louis riverfront, but apparently it’s also the place to go for UFO sightings.

3. OSHA Investigates Two Construction Workers’ Deaths — Two area construction workers are dead after working in the heat.

“We’re not sure exactly what the cause of death was,” said Jeff Aboussie, secretary treasurer with the St. Louis Building Construction Trades Council. “However, we are working in near 100-plus degree temperatures, and when you’re working on structural steel or in buildings that magnify the sun, that just intensifies the heat.”

The dead are identified as a 55-year-old iron worker who died on a job site at Monsanto in Chesterfield, and a 49-year-old sheet metal worker who died after working near the BJC campus on Wednesday.

4. Granite City Man Claims Cannabis Oil Killed His Incurable Cancer — Darren Miller is ready to enjoy his second chance at life.

The 50-year-old Granite City man is putting out the word that a steady diet of cannabis oil coupled with chemotherapy wiped out what doctors had only months earlier diagnosed as “incurable, inoperable” lung and pericardial heart sac cancer.

5. Trump Blasts St. Louis in Campaign Speech (pub. in 2015) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gave the St. Louis region a kind-of shout-out during a campaign pep rally in Mobile on Friday night.

It wasn’t a flattering one.

“You look at Baltimore. You look at Ferguson. You look at St. Louis over the last week. You look at all of the things that are happening. We’re sitting on powder kegs. There’s no spirit. There’s no jobs. There’s no anything,” Trump said.

6. Olympic Venues from 1904 Still in Use in St. Louis — St. Louis should feel a little extra pride every time the national anthem plays for an American with an Olympic gold medal around his or her neck this month. Because the practice of giving out gold, silver and bronze medals actually began at the 1904 Olympics, in St. Louis.

And St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito says we’re still using some venues from those games.

7. 290-Year-Old Town in Illinois May Not Get to 300 — It’s been around for 294 years, but if it doesn’t raise $62,000 in the next 12 to 18 months, Prairie du Rocher in Randolph County might not see its 300th birthday.

As KMOX reported in May, Prairie du Rocher needs the money to pay for a survey of its levee system. Without the survey, FEMA will declare the levees don’t exist, and Chamber of Commerce President Amy Barbeau says that is a death sentence for Prairie du Rocher.

8. New 100K Chief of Staff Hired for Illinois First Lady — On the same day Lutheran Social Services cut 43 percent of its staff in Illinois, plus 30 programs helping 4,700 people — the Bruce Rauner administration announced it hired a new chief of staff for First Lady Diana Rauner.

9. FBI: St. Louis a Top Human-Trafficking City in the U.S. (pub. in 2015) — A House committee is considering to crack down on human trafficking in Missouri.

The House Trafficking Committee said human trafficking is an under-addressed problem in Missouri. St. Louis is ranked as one of the top 20 trafficking cities in the U.S. by the FBI.

10. Man Suspected of 5 Murders in Missouri Is In Custody — Immigration authorities last year sought to detain a Mexican national charged with killing five men in Kansas and Missouri this week, but they sent the detention order to an agency that didn’t have him in custody.

It was not the first time Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino, who was in the U.S. illegally, eluded U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the agency.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook