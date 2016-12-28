Man Shot and Killed in St. Louis Place Neighborhood

December 28, 2016 4:46 PM
Filed Under: gunshot, homicide, murder, samme tabor, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Police have identified the man fatally gunned down early Wednesday afternoon in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Warren just after 1 p.m., and found the victim seated behind the steering wheel of a parked car.

Samme Tabor, 26, who had several gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The search for a suspect is ongoing.

