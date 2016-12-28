Man Shot and Killed in St. Louis Place Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Police have identified the man fatally gunned down early Wednesday afternoon in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Warren just after 1 p.m., and found the victim seated behind the steering wheel of a parked car.
Samme Tabor, 26, who had several gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.
The search for a suspect is ongoing.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)