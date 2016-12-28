Man’s Body Found in Car Pulled from Mississippi River

GRAFTON, Ill. (AP) – Authorities have discovered a man’s body in a car that was pulled from the Mississippi River in southwestern Illinois.
Police say foul play isn’t suspected. An autopsy is planned. The Mercury Grand Marquis was recovered Tuesday near the Grafton lighthouse in Jersey County.
Witnesses told police that the car went into the river Saturday night. The man’s name wasn’t released.
