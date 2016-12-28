Missouri Man’s Body Was in Car Pulled from Mississippi River

Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:25 PM
Filed Under: drowned, Grafton, Grafton lighthouse, Illinois, Mississippi River, St. Louis

GRAFTON, Ill. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man whose body was discovered in a car pulled from the Mississippi River in Southwestern Illinois as a 26-year old from Missouri.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander said Wednesday that James Edward Smith, of Florissant, drowned.

He says foul play isn’t suspected.

Witnesses told police they saw the car enter the river Saturday night near the Grafton lighthouse, north of St. Louis.

The Mercury Grand Marquis was recovered Tuesday about 30 yards from the riverbank where it was seen entering the water.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia