NHL Announces Game-Day Plans for Winter Classic, Alumni Game

BLUES/Cardinals (Dec. 28, 2016) – The National Hockey League today announced game-day plans for the 2017 NHL Winter Classic® Alumni Game featuring St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks greats on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m. CT and the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® outdoor contest between the stars of today’s Blues and Blackhawks on Monday, Jan. 2 at noon CT at Busch Stadium.

Related story: Could Weather be Problematic for Winter Classic?

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Blues anthem singer and St. Louis icon Charles Glenn will sing the U.S. national anthem before the Alumni Game while the Funky Butt Brass Band will perform during the first intermission.

Get Your Tickets to the KMOX Rivalry Rally on New Year’s Day

On Monday, Jan. 2, the musical performances and the on-field décor in Busch Stadium throughout the NHL Winter Classic® will salute the city of St. Louis’ rich history of blues music. Warner Bros. recording artist and trumpeter Spencer Ludwig will begin the game day festivities with a trumpet performance of the “Star Spangled Banner,” immediately followed by a flyover featuring four A-10 jets led by Whiteman Air Force Base’s 303rd Fighter Squadron.” The first intermission will feature a performance by Missouri’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats while the Charles Glenn Band and the Central Baptist Church Choir will perform during the second intermission. St. Louis’ own Marquise Knox Band will serve as the house blues band, entertaining fans throughout the game.

Before fans file into Busch Stadium on Jan. 2, Grammy Award-winning artist and St. Louis native, Nelly, will headline The PreGame presented by Enterprise, the official tailgate party of the NHL Winter Classic®, in Ballpark Village – Lots A & B at 10:30 a.m. CT with a performance of his hit songs.



(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook