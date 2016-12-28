Reality TV Show to Follow Police Detectives in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A reality TV series about homicide detectives is bringing its cameras to St. Louis.

The St. Louis Dispatch reports, the crew from A&E Network’s “The First 48” is scheduled to begin taping in the city in mid-January, with the first episode expected to air six to eight months later.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says that, although the show emphasizes violence and has the potential to complicate prosecutions, he believes St. Louis’ involvement could improve the reputation of the city’s officers and boost cooperation with the public.

More than 20 cities have participated in the show, including Miami, Minneapolis and Dallas, since its inception in 2004.

Dotson says the New Orleans police chief told him that the show promoted the “good work and skill” of homicide detectives there.

