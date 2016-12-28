Uber “Surge” Times May Be Better Than You Think

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t worry too much about the price of Uber possibly going up a bit this New Year’s Eve.
Kaitlin Daniels with the Olin Business School at Wash U. has co-authored a study showing that “surge pricing” may actually benefit the consumer – as well as the driver.
Daniels says the net effect of surge pricing is the increase of the peak price, along with the decrease of the regular price for using Uber.
“It allows service to increase during that peak-time,” Daniels says. “So, more rides can be given on New Years Eve.”
Uber and Lyft tend to raise prices during peak demand times, such as holidays.
