Winter Classic Could Generate More Than $18M for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It hasn’t even happened yet, but the Winter Classic featuring the Blues and Blackhawks at Busch Stadium is already being called a Big Win for the St. Louis region.
There are at least 18.5 million reasons why St. Louis scored big when it landed this major NHL event, according to economist Ruth Sergenian with the Regional Chamber.
That’s the amount of impact – in dollars – that she expects the game itself and all of the events surrounding it will have here.
She says visitor spending and operations at Busch Stadium is expected to equal $9.6 million, while an additional $8.9 million will ripple through the local economy in the form of indirect spending.
Sergenian points out that Scottrade Center won’t be sitting idle, during the weekend’s festivities.
Between the Alumni hockey game at Busch on Saturday and the Winter Classic on Monday, Scottrade will host the Kid Rock Concert on New Year’s Eve.
