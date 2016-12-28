Winter Classic Rivalry Rally Combines Hockey and Live Music

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Winter Classic Rivalry Rally is set to kick off this weekend at Ballpark Village. The event will include hockey-themed attractions, giveaways and live music.

Among the performers will be the Thomas Nicholas Band. You may remember Thomas Nicholas from the 1999 comedy “American Pie.” He is the band’s lead singer and guitar player.

“I think it’s a great way to start off the New Year. I can’t think of anything better,” Nicholas says. “Usually as a band, you get to play New Year’s Eve, and then you spend the first day of the New Year really tired, and this is kind of the better way to go.”

The Thomas Nicholas Band will host a special meet and greet for VIP ticket holders from 5 until 6 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 1. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

