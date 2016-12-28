WWE Wrestler Proves He’s Not Dead at St. Louis Show

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) A story reported by a blog called “WWE” that claimed professional wrestling star “Big Show” had died in a car accident is false. And that fact was proven when the wrestler was present at Tuesday night’s WWE Live Holiday Tour at Scottrade.

Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., (WWE) said Tuesday that the “Big Show,” whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. He also said the blog site is not affiliated with the legitimate WWE site.

On Dec. 10, the short, poorly written blurb claimed the star had been admitted to a hospital and died.

More prof that the 44-year-old was dead came when a tweet of him working out at a gym was sent from his personal Twitter account.

He is preparing for a possible 2017 match against former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. The tweet was reposted by WWE’s official Twitter account.



