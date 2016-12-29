40 Celebrities We Said ‘Goodbye’ To In 2016

Sadly, we lost a large number of celebrities over the course of 2016.

There are 40 celebrities on this list, beginning with the loss of musician David Bowie in January, and ending with the death of Debbie Reynolds – the day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away:

January 10 — David Bowie. He died of cancer two days after his 69th birthday.

January 14 — Alan Rickman from “Die Hard” and the “Harry Potter” movies died of cancer at 69.

January 15 — “Grizzly Adams” star Dan Haggerty lost a battle with spinal cancer. He was 74.

January 18 — Glenn Frey from the Eagles died from various health issues. He was 67.

January 26 — “Barney Miller” superstar Abe Vigoda died at age 94.

February 4 — Maurice White from Earth, Wind and Fire died at the age of 74.

February 15 — Prince’s protégé Vanity died from kidney failure at 57.

February 19 — “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee passed away at 89.

March 4 — Country singer Joey Feek died from cancer at 40. She and her husband Rory made up the duo Joey + Rory.

March 6 — Former First Lady Nancy Reagan passed away at the age of 94.

March 8 — Legendary Beatles producer George Martin went to be with John and George. He was 90.

March 22 — Phife Dawg from A Tribe Called Quest passed away after a long battle with Type 1 diabetes. He was just 45.

March 24 — Garry Shandling was only 66 when he died of a heart attack.

March 29 — Patty Duke succumbed to a ruptured intestine at the age of 69.

April 6 — Country legend Merle Haggard died of pneumonia on his 79th birthday.

April 17 — Doris Roberts from “Everybody Loves Raymond” died of natural causes at 90.

April 20 — Former WWE superstar and mattress actress Chyna passed at the age of 45.

April 21 — Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park estate at the age of 57. It was a reported accidental painkiller overdose.

May 19 — “Mr. Ed” star Alan Young died at the age of 96.

June 3 — After more than 30 years of fighting Parkinson’s disease, Muhammad Ali finally threw in the towel. He was 74.

June 19 — Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov in the new “Star Trek” movies, died in a freak accident in his own driveway, when his Jeep pinned him against a gate. He was only 27.

July 19 — Garry Marshall, the man behind “Happy Days,” “Laverne and Shirley,” “The Odd Couple,” “Mork and Mindy,” “Pretty Woman,” and “The Princess Diaries,” passed at the age of 81.

August 13 — 3’8″ Kenny Baker died at 81. He was R2-D2 in the first six “Star Wars” movies.

August 29 — Gene Wilder left us at the age of 83. He had been retired for over a decade, and his family said he was battling Alzheimer’s in his final years.

September 25 — Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer died at 87. He had been having heart issues. On that same day, 24-year-old Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez died in a boating accident with two friends.

October 23 — Pete Burns from the ’80s band Dead or Alive died of a heart attack at 57.

November 7 — Singer Leonard Cohen passed on at the age of 82. We also lost former Attorney General Janet Reno on this day. She was 78, and she had Parkinson’s.

November 11 — The Man from U.N.C.L.E. himself, Robert Vaughan, died at 83. He was also the last surviving member of the original “Magnificent Seven.”

November 13 — Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall-of-Famer Leon Russell passed at 74.

November 24 — America lost its favorite mom, Florence Henderson from “The Brady Bunch,” on Thanksgiving. Even though she was 82, her death was pretty sudden and unexpected.

November 25 — Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died at the age of 90.

December 7 — Guitarist Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and Palmer died of cancer at 69.

December 8 — Astronaut and Senator John Glenn died at 95.

December 13 — Alan Thicke from the ’80s sitcom “Growing Pains” died of a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son. He was 69.

December 18 — Zsa Zsa Gabor died at 99. She was the last surviving Gabor sister.

December 25 — George Michael. The singer passed away peacefully at his home. Michael rose to fame as part of Wham! with partner Andrew Ridgeley and later sold more than 20 million copies of “Faith,” his solo debut.

December 27 — Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” died at age 60. She suffered a heart attack on board a flight to Los Angeles.

December 28 — Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, died the day after her daughter. The actress and singer was the star of the 1952 classic movie “Singin’ in the Rain.”